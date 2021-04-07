Operation Medicine Drop coming to Cabarrus County

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,500 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, a 27 percent increase of the previous year and the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.