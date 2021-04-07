Operation Medicine Drop coming to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office along with the Drug Enforcement Administration invites the public to safely turn in expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 17th 2021, at Moose Pharmacy located at 8374 W Franklin Street in Mt. Pleasant. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A representative of Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will be there to provide handouts and collect medications.
With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential. Prescription medications often end up in the wrong hands, fueling an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,500 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, a 27 percent increase of the previous year and the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
