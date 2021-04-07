Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement amid lawsuits, CNBC reports

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) — Nike has suspended its endorsement of Deshaun Watson amid lawsuits, CNBC reported Wednesday.
Watson is currently the Houston Texans’ quarterback and is a former Clemson quarterback.
Nike issued a statement to CNBC. Read that statement here.
On Tuesday, the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson came forward. Ashley Solis says she suffers from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” due to Watson’s alleged sexual assault in March 2020. Solis requested that Watson be held accountable for his alleged behavior.
So far 22 lawsuits have been filed against Watson.
The Houston Police Department is investigating a criminal complaint against Watson.
