Molly’s Kids: south Charlotte 6yo Brandon Kosowitz -- lives with a syndrome only 100 people in the world have

“We missed him hanging around the house, running and playing with his brother Graham, who’s 9, and our golden retriever,” Golin said. “But we have hope, because Brandon has hope. He loves throwing the ball with his brother, the Minions, the ocean, watching sports on TV and has never, ever once given up. So, neither will we. The amount of suffering he has endured has been devastating, but despite all he faces, he fights with a smile on his face every day.”