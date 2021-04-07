3 local teachers among finalists for 2021 N.C. Teacher of the Year

The honoree will receive the use during her or his period of service a new vehicle, leased from Flow Automotive, LLC, the opportunity to attend a seminar at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), a mobile device from Lenovo valued at approximately $1,600, an engraved vase, a one-time cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp, a prize pack and opportunity to be honored during a football game from NC State Athletics, support from No Kid Hungry NC, a one-time cash award of $1,000 from Bojangles and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC.