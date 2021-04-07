3 local teachers among finalists for 2021 N.C. Teacher of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three local teachers are among nine finalists for the 2021 North Carolina Teacher of the Year award.
The 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced Friday, April 9, during a luncheon.
Finalists for the 2021 award are (Local in bold):
- Northeast: Jennifer Attkisson, White Oak Elementary, Edenton-Chowan Schools
- Southeast: Jennifer Bryan, South Brunswick High School, Brunswick County Schools
- North Central: Eugenia Floyd, Mary Scroggs Elementary, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Sandhills: Nicole Rivers, Gray’s Creek High School, Cumberland County Schools
- Piedmont Triad: Kelly Poquette, E.M. Yoder Elementary, Alamance-Burlington School System
- Southwest: Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, Piedmont IB Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)
- Northwest: Erin Ellington, Mabel School (Watauga County Schools)
- West: Susanna Cerrato, Ira B. Jones Elementary (Asheville City Schools)
- Charter schools: Jeremy White, West Lake Preparatory Academy (Based in Denver, NC in Lincoln County)
Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, Erin Ellington and Jeremy White are the teachers in the WBTV-viewing area who are nominated for the award.
Ellington is a music teacher, while White is a Kindergarten teacher and Sizoo-Roberson is a math teacher.
The North Carolina Teacher of the Year will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession as supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
The honoree will receive the use during her or his period of service a new vehicle, leased from Flow Automotive, LLC, the opportunity to attend a seminar at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), a mobile device from Lenovo valued at approximately $1,600, an engraved vase, a one-time cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp, a prize pack and opportunity to be honored during a football game from NC State Athletics, support from No Kid Hungry NC, a one-time cash award of $1,000 from Bojangles and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC.
North Carolina has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970, helping to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing teacher leaders who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina.
For more information on North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year recognition program, visit the program’s website or contact the NCDPI Communications division at 984-236-2000.
