Lidl opening store in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Discount grocer Lidl is opening a new Charlotte location.
Lidl will open its new store in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area, at 11225 S Tryon Street. A grand opening will be held in celebration on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card and take advantage of other special giveaways.
“This is an exciting moment for our community and I want to thank the great team at Lidl for helping to improve the lives of our residents by bringing a much-needed grocery store to this area,” said District 3 Council Member Victoria Watlington.
Store hours will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lidl is recognized for its low prices and variety of food. The store also says produce is brought in fresh each day.
Similar to Lidl’s east Charlotte location, a bakery will greet customers at the forefront.
The store offers more than food with a rotating selection of items including toys, fitness gear, outdoor furniture and small kitchen appliances. Flowers are available at Lidl too, with a fresh guarantee of at least five days.
“The City of Charlotte was pleased to work with Lidl’s design and development team for the construction of this new shopping option for our residents,” said Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Assistant City Manager of Charlotte. “We are happy that Lidl, now with multiple locations, continues to thrive in our City.”
Lidl’s first Charlotte store opened Dec. 4 at 9318 Monroe Road.
The discount grocer has also opened stores in Rock Hill, Indian Trail and Concord.
