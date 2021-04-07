‘It feels good’: General public starts getting vaccine in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now, anyone age 16 and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
It’s important to keep in mind, Pfizer is the only brand approved for 16 and 17 years olds.
Some people in Group 5 were able to snag appointments at the Mecklenburg County Public Health clinic at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday.
“It feels good,” Priscilla Gyamfi told WBTV.
Gyamfi said her little ones are the reason she signed up.
“I have children in the house,” she said. “I go out to work. I have to make sure I’m healthy for my children.”
Young, healthy people who did not qualify for a vaccine up until now are turning out for their shot.
23-year-old Heather Godwin said she is also doing it for more personal freedom and to protect others.
“It’s definitely going to be a weight off my shoulders to see my family,” Godwin said. “Luckily the older people in my family have already gotten vaccinated but it will just be a relief to be able to travel and see everyone that you want to.”
It was not just people in Group 5 showing up.
“I teach kindergarten for CMS,” Angelia Robbins told WBTV.
Robbins got her second dose on Wednesday.
She survived COVID-19 herself and is encouraged to see young people taking it seriously enough to get the shot.
“I had to go to the ER, be placed on a cough syrup and prednisone to be able to help with the breathing,” Robbins said. ”I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”
Robbins said the vaccine makes her feel protected.
“It is a great feeling,” she said. “When I got the first dose I just felt like something was coming over me.”
Robbins now has an added sense of relief, knowing the general public can get it too.
“It felt good,” she said. “It feels good to be alive. I’m grateful to God that we made it because a lot of people didn’t make it.”
The health department will continue to open new appointments each Wednesday at 8:30.
A total of more than 30,000 doses are expected to arrive across the county this week, meaning plenty of options for people seeking an appointment.
To sign up through the health department, click here, or call 980-314-9400.
Atrium Health and Novant Health are also opening up more appointments.
