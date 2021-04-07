Imperial Supplies expanding warehouse operations in Salisbury

“We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the newer developments in Salisbury, North Carolina, that allows us to continue to be part of the same community as we have for 26 years,” said Jenny Lowe, Vice President, Human Resources, Imperial Supplies. “Our goal is to continue to serve our customers that need a fleet maintenance supplier that can deliver parts quickly and efficiently. With the expanded facility and our innovative storage system, we look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service with talent from the local area.”