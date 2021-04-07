Good Question: Can you double up on allergy meds?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year.
The weather is getting nicer, but it also means more sniffles and sneezing.
Typically, you can just take a Claritin, maybe a Zyrtec for it.
But sometimes it doesn’t feel like enough. So what do you do then? Can you double up?
Can you mix?
In this Good Question, we are talking about allergies.
We took those questions to Dr. Puja Rajani, an immunologist at Novant Health.
Well, you could. You can mix and match, especially with antihistamines and nasal sprays.
Those are probably my two favorites to use in combination amongst the antihistamines.
I probably wouldn’t do Zyrtec and Allegra and Claritin.
All of those are probably not necessary, but my favorite kind of game plan is a nose spray that treats things locally where symptoms. Start with that and then an antihistamine.
That sort of systemically reduces your itch fact.
