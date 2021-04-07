There is a First Alert for Friday and Saturday. This doesn’t mean you should cancel all of your weekend plans. This is just to give you a heads up that rain could send you inside at times. Of the two days, the better rain chance will be on Saturday. There will be a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm on Friday. There’s a chance for rain at any time on Saturday with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms late in the day or at night. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.