Drivers killed after van crashes head-on into SUV in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two drivers were killed when a van crashed head-on into an SUV in Chester County Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Catawba River Road near Fish Camp Road, about 4.5 miles north of Great Falls, South Carolina.
A driver in a 2006 Acura SUV was headed north on Catawba River Road, as a driver in a 2011 Honda van was headed south on Catawba River Road.
The van crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the SUV, troopers say.
The SUV driver was wearing a seatbelt, but was trapped in the vehicle and died from injuries. The van driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but was also trapped in the vehicle, dying from their injuries.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. They have not been identified.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says there were no other passengers and no other vehicles involved.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
