CMPD safely detonates historic bomb in Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police were able to safely detonate a historic bomb in a Charlotte park Wednesday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they partnered with the Mecklenburg EMS bomb squad to remove the historic explosive.
The explosive was found in the yard of a home in the eastern part of the city.
Bomb squads safely removed the explosive and conducted a detonation at a park nearby.
Officials did not say anything else about the explosive or its historic significance.
CMPD says there was no threat to the community and the area was deemed safe.
If you ever see a suspicious package or item, officers encourage you to report it to a law enforcement officer or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.