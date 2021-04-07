CMPD discusses crime stats, emphasizes protecting children from criminal activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police discussed the current crime trends so far in 2021 and stressed the importance of protecting children from criminal activity in a Wednesday press conference.
Amidst the crime stats being announced, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department emphasized that they are preparing for summer. CMPD acknowledged that children and teenagers have more time off, which means they could potentially hang with the wrong group and get in trouble.
The director of The Roc, a nonprofit that teaches teenagers the skills of constructions and other trade skills, spoke during the press conference, saying they are working with CMPD to provide more opportunities in the city for children and teenagers.
So far in 2021 - compared to this point in 2020 - there has been a 16 percent decrease in overall crime, a 19 percent decrease in property crime, a 5 percent increase in car theft, a 36 percent decrease in burglaries, a 20 percent decrease in auto larcenies and a 31 percent decrease in robberies.
When it comes to violent crimes compared to this point in 2020, there has been a 1 percent increase in violent crime overall, a 1.5 percent decrease in sexual assaults, a 31 percent decrease in arson and a 12 percent decrease in homicides. Gun cases are up 7 percent across the board.
So far in 2021, there have been 25 homicides with a clearance rate of 40 percent. CMPD says it is likely the clearance rate will continue to increase.
“CMPD is in no way shape or form satisfied when our community members continue to be violently victimized. Community Safety is and will continue to be a priority for CMPD,” the department tweeted Wednesday. “One of the principles of the CMPD‘s Core Four priorities is Crime Management, and a critical component in crime management is violent crime reduction.”
So far in 2021, CMPD says they’ve made 3,245 arrests and seized 674 guns. Also reported in the public safety report was 209,000 911 calls and 14,000 officer zone checks.
The police department says detectives from the Gang Unit, Trap Unit and SIOP Task Force were merged to create the department’s Crime Gun Suppression Team. Police say combining these units provides an immediate response of experienced detectives to reduce the amount of violent crime involving guns.
CMPD says it has implemented CORESTAT monthly meetings where community members participate in crime briefing meetings. This gives community members the opportunity to provide input on crime, quality of life issues, and prevention strategies to address crime in their community.
Through the first quarter, CMPD says more than 874 community members have contacted Crime Stoppers and provided anonymous tips, resulting in 43 arrests.
