Catawba Indians to take on Belmont Abbey at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis

Just six days after Queens and Francis Marion battle at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Catawba Indians will square off with the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on April 19th. Located just 30 minutes from Atrium Health Ballpark, Catawba has been a consistent Division-II powerhouse over the last two decades. Inducted into the Catawba Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, Head Coach Jim Gantt has led Catawba to 20-straight 30+ win seasons, including nine 40-win seasons since 2004. Gantt has been at the helm since the summer of 1996.