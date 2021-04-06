Weekly COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Mecklenburg Co. starting April 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weekly COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available in Mecklenburg County starting April 7, officials announced.
Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) is opening additional first dose vaccination appointments at Bojangles’ Coliseum on a weekly basis.
Appointment slots will be made available beginning every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Groups 1-5 are eligible to schedule appointments.
Beginning April 7, all individuals age 16 or older, living or working in Mecklenburg County may make a first dose appointment at StarMed.Care or by calling the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
MCPH continues to encourage everyone to make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointment you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment.
To cancel appointments made at MCPH clinics or for additional questions, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
Mecklenburg County vaccine providers are administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, whether or not you have health insurance.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.