VACCINE TEAM: Will the federal government mandate vaccine passports?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The race between vaccines and variants comes as more people are getting the courage to travel.
More than 25,000 people were screened last Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Now, the Charlotte airport revealed some airlines may require proof of vaccines if you plan on a taking a trip.
The topic of vaccine passports has recently been the talk of fierce debate.
It has led to many viewers asking the Vaccine Team for answers.
Tonight’s question is: Will the federal government be mandating vaccine passports for business and travel?
According to the nation’s top expert on COVID-19, the answer is No.
Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the government won’t play a direct role in vaccine passports here in the United States.
The White House has indicated any potential passports would come from the private sector.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.