VACCINE TEAM: How 16 and 17-year-olds can schedule their Pfizer vaccine appointment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Wednesday, April 7, everyone 16 years and older in North Carolina will be eligible to get the vaccine that fights COVID 19.
If you are 16 or 17-years-old, the only COVID 19 vaccine approved for you is the Pfizer vaccine.
If you have a family doctor, health experts recommend you first try and sign up through your healthcare provider.
If you don’t have a family doctor, then start online, at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The site will let you enter your zip code and how far you’re willing to travel to get your vaccine.
Because the Food and Drug Administration has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds, make sure to check that box before you hit search.
Below you will find links to Atrium Health, Novant Health, and the Mecklenburg County Health Department. I found it easier to get help over the phone. I was not on hold for more than two minutes when I called all three. But keep in mind, I’m made the calls Monday, April 5th.
Atrium Health: 704-667-9145 Ask for a patient care representative. They will walk you through setting up an appointment. This phone is manned 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
The number for Novant Health 1-855-648-2248 7 am -10 pm. When I called Monday, the operator said they were already scheduling shots for 16-year-olds. The first available was in May.
Mecklenburg County Health: 980-314-9400. The county health department doesn’t have the same manpower as the big health care systems. Be patient. And the county says to leave a clear message with your phone number if you are directed to do so.
