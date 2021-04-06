VACCINE TEAM: Can I get second vaccine if I tested positive after first?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve had a few questions for our Vaccine Team as more COVID-19 cases are popping up across the country and across the world.
That includes this question from Brenda.
Benda asked: “If I’ve gotten my first COVID-19 vaccine and I test positive for COVID, can I get my second vaccine?”
We looked into this because the CDC recommends waiting until you recover before getting the vaccine.
We found that the same guidance applies to people who get the virus between their two doses.
So Brenda, health experts say you should wait to get your second dose until you’ve fully recovered from COVID.
The second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first dose and still be just as effective.
