Unseasonably warm before rain chances ramp up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll remain rain-free and unseasonably warm through the midweek period with plenty of sunshine to go around.
Afternoon readings will push the low to middle 80s today and Wednesday and hold close to 80° on Thursday, even as a bit more clouds cover enters the picture in advance of our next front.
Overnight lows will also stay unseasonably mild and mostly in the 50s for the rest of the week, so we can safely rule out frost through at least the weekend.
A First Alert has been hoisted in advance to the next rain chance, which arrives late on Thursday and continues into Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast then.
As rain chances inch up, late-week high temperatures will back off a bit to the middle 70s Friday and over the weekend, though those values are still above average for this time of the year.
At this point, it appears the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will come Friday into Saturday before the approaching front pushes off to the east Saturday night, ending the rain threat.
I’m not concerned about a washout at this juncture, but the First Alert should serve as a “heads up” that your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday may be interrupted at times by wet weather. We’ll fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted on updates.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
