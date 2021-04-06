Man jailed under $750K bond for alleged statutory rape of girl younger than 15 in Alexander County

Joshua Paul Reese, from Taylorsville, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13 to 15-year-old. (Source: Alexander County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 6, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 4:53 PM

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl in Alexander County.

Joshua Paul Reese, from Taylorsville, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13 to 15-year-old.

Officials responded to a call of a sexual assault around 8 a.m. on Monday at Reese’s home in Alexander County.

The investigation showed that a girl younger than 15 years old had been sexually assaulted at the home in the early morning.

Reese was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center where he was given a $750,000 bond.

Officers are still investigating the case.

