Man jailed under $750K bond for alleged statutory rape of girl younger than 15 in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl in Alexander County.
Joshua Paul Reese, from Taylorsville, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13 to 15-year-old.
Officials responded to a call of a sexual assault around 8 a.m. on Monday at Reese’s home in Alexander County.
The investigation showed that a girl younger than 15 years old had been sexually assaulted at the home in the early morning.
Reese was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center where he was given a $750,000 bond.
Officers are still investigating the case.
