S.C. teen missing since January may be in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been missing for months and authorities are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Heath Parker went missing from Little River, S.C. on January 21. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says the teen may be in Rock Hill, S.C.
Parker is described as being around 5′8″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 1-843-915-5450.
