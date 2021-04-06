80s for now - rain for later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 80s are here to stay for a few more days. If you liked today, Wednesday will be just about the same. We will remain sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.
A new system will approach the Carolinas on Thursday. First of all, there will be more clouds and a few showers or a thunderstorm late in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.
There is a First Alert for Friday and Saturday. While it won’t be a total wash-out, there is a chance for showers or thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
By Sunday, most models are taking away the rain chances. If you’re trying to decide whether to take things outside over the weekend, Sunday looks like a better bet as of now. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Next week is looking good! Highs will be in the upper 70s and dry next Monday and Tuesday.
