Pa. is 16th state to push bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

PENNSYLAVNIA (WBTV) - Pennsylvania is the latest to push a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, becoming the 16th state to push a law forward to do so.
According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the Pennsylvania state house passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the station reported citing Pennlive.com. Penn Live reports the house passed the bill by a vote of 103-98 on Monday.
It still has to pass the state senate before it goes to the governor. If it does pass, Congress would have to approve the change.
Pennsylvania joins 15 other states in passing legislation, asking for a change that is not yet allowed by federal law.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “since 2015, at least 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state, but none of significance passed until 2018, when Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe Daylight Saving Time, pending amendment of federal law to permit such action.”
These are the other 15 states working to make this a law
- In 2018: Florida (California voters authorized such a change in 2018, but legislative action is still pending).
- In 2019: Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.
- In 2020: Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.