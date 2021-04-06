Mass COVID-19 vaccination events coming to Chester area in S.C.

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Three mass vaccination events are coming to the Chester area of South Carolina.
MUSC Health is offering two drive-through and one walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events this week.
Any South Carolinian age 18 or older is eligible to attend.
An appointment is required and you can sign up at the location below that is most convenient for you.
- Chester - Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 789, Meadowbrook Road, Chester, SC 29706. (Drive-through site) Map to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
- Two doses of the vaccine are required. MUSC Health will schedule your second dose when you attend your first-dose appointment.
- First dose clinic: Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Second dose clinic: Wednesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- MUSC Health will be providing the Moderna vaccine at this site.
- Schedule Vaccine Appointment at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Chester
- Chester - Great Falls Elementary School, 301 Dearborn Street, Great Falls, SC 29055 (Indoor site). Map to Great Falls Elementary School
- Two doses of the vaccine are required. MUSC Health will schedule your second dose when you attend your first-dose appointment.
- First dose clinic: Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Second dose clinic: Thursday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- MUSC Health will be providing the Moderna vaccine at this site.
- Schedule Vaccine Appointment at Great Falls Elementary School
- Chester - Gethsemane Baptist Church, 807 Darby Road, Chester, SC 29706 (Drive-through site). Map to Gethsemane Baptist Church
- Two doses of the vaccine are required. MUSC Health will schedule your second dose when you attend your first-dose appointment.
- First dose clinic: Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Second dose clinic: Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- MUSC Health will be providing the Moderna vaccine at this site.
- Schedule Vaccine Appointment at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Chester
