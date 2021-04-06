Man buys ticket from supermarket, multiplies luck to win $100K lottery prize in Catawba County

Man buys ticket from supermarket, multiplies luck to win $100K lottery prize in Catawba County
A man bought a lottery ticket from a grocery store and tried his luck, resulting in a $100,000 prize in Catawba County. (Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:12 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man bought a lottery ticket from a grocery store and tried his luck, resulting in a $100,000 prize in Catawba County.

David Black of Newton tried his luck on a $20 100X The Cash ticket to score the $100,000 prize. Black purchased his winning ticket from the Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & H on Buffalo Shoals Road in Newton.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

“I’m gonna pave my driveway and put in a pool,” said Black of his plans for the prize money.

The 100X The Cash game launched in January with five top prizes of $2 million and five $100,000 prizes. Three top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 100X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. A $10 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, will help Catawba County to replace a 57-year-old building with a new academic wing at Newton-Conover High School.

For details on other ways Catawba County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.