Person treated for medical emergency in Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters treated one person for a medical emergency during a house fire in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Silver Cham Drive around 12:05 p.m.
According to Charlotte Fire Department, a total of 27 firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes.
Fire officials treated one occupant on scene for a medical emergency before the patient was turned over to Mecklenburg EMS for evaluation.
There were no injuries to firefighters. This fire remains under investigation.
