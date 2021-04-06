Person treated for medical emergency in Charlotte house fire

The incident happened on Silver Cham Drive around 12:05 p.m. (Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 6, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:11 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters treated one person for a medical emergency during a house fire in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Silver Cham Drive around 12:05 p.m.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, a total of 27 firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes.

Fire officials treated one occupant on scene for a medical emergency before the patient was turned over to Mecklenburg EMS for evaluation.

There were no injuries to firefighters. This fire remains under investigation.

