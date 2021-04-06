Historic caboose lays tracks to NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer says that thanks to a generous donation by the Winston-Salem Southbound Railway, it has picked up another valuable piece of railroad history.
Winston-Salem Southbound #670 was the last remaining caboose on that railroad’s roster. The railroad to this day is jointly operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern.
According to the museum, the caboose has been moved from Lexington to Spencer to join all of the other interesting transportation artifacts on display.
