Great weather as we count down to the next First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy it while it lasts! We will have warm temperatures with comfortable humidity levels from now through the first part of Thursday. Rain chances ramp back up for Friday and Saturday.
The rest of today and tomorrow will be beautiful. Skies will be sunny, and we will remain dry. Highs will be in the low 80s. With low humidity, it will feel like springtime 80s and not summertime 80s. (We all know there’s a difference, right?)
By Thursday, the next system will approach. There’s a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm but it doesn’t appear to be a terribly active day. Highs will reach the low 80s.
There is a First Alert for Friday and Saturday. There’s a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. It doesn’t mean you should cancel all plans - just that you may need to duck inside if a thunderstorm pops up where you are. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the WBTV weather app handy.
As of now, Sunday seems to be a better bet if you’re looking for a dry weekend day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Make it a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
