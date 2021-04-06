Gov. McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham to speak against ‘The For The People Act’

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - HR-1 or ‘The For The People Act’ is a comprehensive bill headed to the US Senate. Governor McMaster and Senator Graham are speaking out against it.
A voting, elections and ethics bill - it would streamline voter registration, including requiring states to automatically register voters. The bill would also change campaign finance laws, limit partisan gerrymandering and focuses on new ethical rules for people who hold federal office.
Graham has called H.R. 1 the “biggest power grab in the history of the country.” He says it would erode South Carolina’s law requiring a photo ID to vote, and he takes aim at the bill calling for public funding for political campaigns.
McMaster and Graham are set to speak publicly in oppositions Tuesday at the State House in Columbia at 1 p.m.
South Carolina Democrats say this bill in needed after Georgia’s controversial move to put more voting measures in place and they argue the bill helps to protect voting rights.
