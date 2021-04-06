Deputies: Missing N.C. man left to return items to store but never came back home

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a missing man who reportedly left to return items to a store but never came back home in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find him.
The man’s friend told officers he was last seen around 4 p.m. on April 1 when he left the home on West NC 27 Highway in Vale, NC. He told the reporting party that he was going to return items to a store in Lincolnton but never returned home.
Detectives described Travis Michael Reilly is a 39-year-old white male, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.
He has blondish-brown hair and green eyes. Reilly was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage baseball cap. He left in a white 2003 Ford Ranger truck with a North Carolina license plate of RBT-2421.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reilly is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.