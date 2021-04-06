Commissioners decide on a fix for the Dukeville water issue

On Monday afternoon commissioners decided to go with a plan for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities to switch from using a polyphosphate blend at their water treatment facility to using the chemical compound zinc orthophosphate. More zinc orthophosphate will then be added at a new chemical booster station at the entry point to system. The zinc orthophosphate would prevent lead and copper from getting into the drinking water, according to representatives from engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer.