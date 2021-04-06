City of Kannapolis receives award for its budget

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Government Finance Officers Association has presented the Distinguished Budget Award to the City of Kannapolis. This is the 20th consecutive year the City has received this honor.
The award is given to municipalities who publish a budget that is a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan and is used as a communications device.
The City of Kannapolis budget document was found to be proficient in those four categories and met 14 mandatory criteria in order to achieve the award.
According to a news release, City Manager Mike Legg’s budget message was cited as being “excellent” and that it was a comprehensive message which did not sugar-coat facts, but focused on how the City was being proactively prudent with its budget resources during the pandemic.
