Warm temperatures - with storm chances increasing late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re a fan of warm spring weather, this is the week for you. (If you like cooler spring temperatures, remember how great last week was?) We will be in the upper 70s or low 80s all week.
There will be plenty of sun today through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb a degree or two every day. We will be in the upper 70s today and the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain should stay away from any of your plans.
A new system will approach on Thursday. That will bring a few more clouds and even a chance for showers late on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
There is a First Alert from late Thursday into Friday. That is when we will have the best chance for showers and even thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain warm. We will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday.
The weekend will still hold a chance for rain. As of now, we are holding it at about a 30% chance each day. That is subject to change as more model runs help things come more into focus. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
If you are tired of covering the plants, we will get a break from frost this week.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s most days. I can’t promise what will happen next week, but we are at least temporarily done with freezing temperatures.
Make it a great Monday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
