Warm temperatures continue with late week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will start off the work week with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Monday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with temperatures warming into the upper 70s for Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
The warming trend continues through midweek with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Despite the rain chances, high temperatures will remain in the 70s. The timing and coverage of rain is still uncertain, yet some outdoor activities may be impacted at times.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.