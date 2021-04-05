Two COVID-19 clusters identified at UNC Charlotte, involving 11 total students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed two COVID-19 clusters involving 11 total students at UNC Charlotte.
One cluster involves six students living in off-campus housing, and the other involves five students living on campus.
The students are isolating and receiving appropriate medical care. The University is notifying all close contacts to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.
The clusters were identified through the Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols.
School officials say it is important for students to continue following health guidelines to protect the campus community, including wearing your face covering and maintaining proper physical distancing from others.
Students are encouraged to please visit the Niner Nation Cares website for resources in locating their shot for the COVID-19 vaccine. The University will also continue to offer opportunities with Atrium for the vaccination. The next clinic will be on Monday, April 12.
