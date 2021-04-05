Traffic stop results in drugs, weapon charges against Granite Quarry man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon in eastern Rowan County.
According to the report, Rowan Sheriff’s deputy T.J. Luby attempted to stop a black Mustang convertible on Highway 52 near Sunset Drive. The deputy noticed that the driver was acting in a suspicious manner when he spotted the deputy, and that the license tag on the Mustang was obscured by a dark tinted cover.
The driver, now identified as Carl Keith Brindle, Jr., 34, of Granite Quarry, sped away from the deputy before eventually stopping on Sides Street. The deputy noted that Brindle was acting in a way he described as overly animated, waving his arms and constantly talking.
When the deputy searched the car he found a large knife and a machete concealed in the driver’s compartment. He also located a yellow smoking pipe and a bag labeled “Smokezilla.” Inside the bag the deputy found a small plastic baggie containing what he believed to be methamphetamine and another bag containing cocaine. $55 cash and digital scales were also located in the bag.
Brindle was charged with two counts of drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapons, flee to elude arrest, and no operator license. Bond was set at $11,000.
