80s are in our future! (But so is more rain)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From now through Wednesday, we will have mainly dry conditions with warm temperatures - both day and night.
Highs will be in the low 80s and lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
That means you don’t have to worry about protecting the plants from frost for a few days.
By Thursday, another system will be heading this way. Most of Thursday will end up dry but there should be more cloud cover. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
The First Alert is for Thursday night into Friday.
That is when we have the best chance for rain. There could also be a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
We will maintain temperatures in the mid-70s all through the weekend.
There is still a chance for rain. For now, the better chance for rain looks to be on Saturday. However, the models haven’t been agreeing so that could change before the weekend gets here.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
