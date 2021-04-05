Police in Salisbury investigating Sunday morning shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot on Sunday morning in Salisbury near the intersection of Old Plank Road and Partee Street. The incident happened around 10:00 am.
According to the report, a man and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a noise in the backyard. The man got up to investigate and was shot as he opened the front door. When police arrived, they found the man semi-conscious on the couch with a gunshot wound in the thigh.
Police found damage to the front door and a spent shell casing. Due to his condition, the man was not able to provide many details. The victim was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
