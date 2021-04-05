Police: N.C. officer has died in single-vehicle crash

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say that a police officer from North Carolina’s Sampson County has died in a single-car crash.
WNCN in Raleigh reports that the accident occurred Saturday night and involved an officer from the Newton Grove Police Department.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton.
The patrol said that he was driving to begin his shift in a department-owned Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard.
Authorities said that he was not pursuing anyone and did not have the lights and sirens activated.
The highway patrol said that he was not wearing his seatbelt. The wreck remains under investigation.
Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren released this statement:
“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families. We have lost one of our officers tonight in an accident. Out of respect for the officer’s family, we will not be announcing the officer’s name at this time.
Jesus, the Great Physician, the loss of life of one of our police officers is so very painful and devastating to endure. It can ravage a community for such a long time. I ask that You come and dwell in our midst. Let Your holy word be a healing balm that soothes our wounds and allows us to heal from the loss of this police officer. Help us to learn from his/her selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us. Let our memories of him/her not be ones of sadness for their loss, but of celebration of a life lived in the image of You. Amen.”
