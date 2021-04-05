Person shot multiple times after fight in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot multiple times after a fight in Statesville on Sunday.
Statesville Police responded to a call of a subject shot at the Shell Station on East Broad Street around 9:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a person in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.
After interviewing witnesses and other involved parties, it was determined this person was involved in a physical alteration with someone else
Then a third person shot this person several times and fled the scene, police say.
Police say this case is being actively investigated and warrants are pending.
