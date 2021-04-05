Person found dead inside hotel room in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found someone dead inside a hotel room in Charlotte and now a homicide investigation is underway.
The incident happened on Queen City Drive when officers were responding Sunday around 1:46 p.m.
Officers responded to a welfare check call for service at a hotel and found an unresponsive person in one of the rooms. Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the subject dead.
The victim in this case has been identified as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson.
Additional information gathered by Homicide Unit detectives determined Peterson’s death as the result of a homicide; therefore, this case is now being classified as a homicide.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.