Officials: Sumter Co. man shot wife, himself in front of child and deputies

“I pray for the families involved, particularly, for the juvenile who witnessed this horrific event,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I strongly encourage any victim of domestic abuse, or loved ones who are aware or suspicious of abuse, to please reach out for help. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office victims’ advocates can provide information and resources to assist victims in escaping abusive relationships. Early intervention can be a key to protecting victims of domestic abuse. While we do not yet know all the details concerning this couple’s relationship history, we do know that the very sudden and rapid progression of Mr. Reed’s actions Sunday night resulted in a deadly outcome.”