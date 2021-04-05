Officials searching for two teens reported missing from Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate two teenage girls who have been reported missing.
Officials say 12-year-old Zoey Tyner and 14-year-old Chloe Tyner left their residence on Oswego Highway around 1 a.m.
Zoey is described as a 5′2 white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 120lbs.
Chloe is described as a 5′2 white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 160lbs.
What they were wearing or what direction they were heading is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about Zoey or Chole’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
