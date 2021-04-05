Nice stretch of weather for spring break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll remain rain-free for the start of the workweek with plenty of sunshine to go around and a very nice day-to-day warming trend in the forecast that will push our temperatures - both by day and at night - to unseasonably warm levels.
Sunshine will dominate through the midweek period with afternoon readings near 80° today and Tuesday before inching up to the lower 80s on Wednesday.
Overnight lows will also be unseasonably mild and mostly in the 50s, so we can rule out frost this week.
A First Alert has been hoisted in advance to the next rain chance, which arrives on late on Thursday and continues into Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast then.
Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday before backing off a bit to the middle 70s Friday and over the weekend.
There are still some timing differences in the long-range weather models, so beyond Friday’s thunderstorm risk, rain chances over the weekend are less-certain, so that part of the forecast is subject to change.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
