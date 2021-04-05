N.C. reports less than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 25.7% of adults fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than 900 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in North Carolina.
The state also remains under 1,000 hospitalizations, however, the 982 is currently in the hospital is an increase from the reported total on Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have stayed below 1,000 for more than two weeks straight.
State health officials say 25.7 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, while 38.4 percent are partially vaccinated.
Anyone 16 years and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Wednesday, April 7.
Since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, the state has seen 923,430 total positive cases.
The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 12,189 in North Carolina.
Officials say 11,534,490 tests have been given in N.C. as of Tuesday, and the percent of positive tests reported was 7.0%.
As of April 5, officials say 887,724 people were presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina. You can monitor the estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 by clicking here.
N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations
North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in Group 3 and certain people in Group 4.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized in late February, joining the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines already being distributed, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that frontline essential workers would be eligible for their vaccine earlier than expected - on March 3.
Some North Carolina residents in Group 4 - those at high risk of severe illness and people living in certain congregate settings - became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17.
The rest of Group 4 will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 31. Those in Group 5, which includes everyone not in previous groups, will be eligible beginning April 7.
NCDHHS describes frontline essential workers in Group 3 as those who work in:
- Education
- Critical manufacturing
- Essential goods
- Foods and agriculture
- Government and community services
- Health care and public health
- Public safety and transportation
Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers (Please note these are different from Group 3 frontline essential workers).
This population includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dementia or other neurologic condition
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- Down Syndrome
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).
COVID-19 restrictions will ease again on March 26 at 5 p.m., allowing for max capacity limits at some places.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 204 on March 23, days ahead of the expiration of Executive Order 195.
“Our sustained progress tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.
Under the new order, the following places will be able to increase capacity up to 100-percent:
- Retail businesses
- Salons
- Museums
The following places will be able to operate at 75-percent capacity indoors and 100-percent outdoors:
- Restaurants
- Wineries
- Breweries
- Amusement parks
- Gyms
- Pools
- Recreation establishments
Other places will be able to increase capacity to 50-percent indoors and outdoors:
- Bars
- Conference centers
- Receptions venues
- Sports arenas
- Live performance venues
Movie theaters and gaming facilities may operate at up to 75-percent capacity outdoors under the new order.
Effective at 5 p.m. on March 26, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will be lifted. Mass gathering limits will be increased to 50 outdoors and 100 outdoors.
The mask mandate and six-feet social distancing will remain in place. All businesses must continue to maintain the six feet of distance requirement between patrons and implement other safety protocols as they expand their capacity.
