N.C. Democrats want GOP to condemn Congressman Murphy tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democrats want their counterparts on the other side of the political aisle to condemn what they say is a racist tweet by Congressman Greg Murphy.
On Saturday, the Greenville Republican posted and then removed a tweet invoking the September 11th terror attacks.
Following Friday’s Capitol grounds attack that saw a police officer killed, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim, tweeted her condolences but also feelings about how the attack could have been worse.
Murphy responded on Saturday, “Would have been worse @Ilhan if they had been flying planes into the buildings also.” That tweet has since been deleted.
In a news release on Monday, the state Democratic Party called Murphy’s tweet “racist, dangerous, and perpetuates hate rooted in lies.”
They called on the state GOP to condemn the tweet, and that Murphy apologizes.
Since Sunday, WITN has reached out to the congressman directly and to his staff for an explanation to the tweet. So far there has been no response to our multiple calls and emails.
