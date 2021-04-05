MUSC’s new director of LGBTQ+ Health Services to expand education resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is expanding its resources for the LGBTQ+ community.
In two weeks, the first person to hold the position as Director of LGBTQ+ Health Services and Enterprise Resources at MUSC will begin the job. The current Executive Director for Alliance for Full Acceptance, Chase Glenn, will be serving in the new role at MUSC.
“At AFFA, we’ve been partnering with MUSC for years on helping to create a more inclusive health system,” Glenn said. “Watching that relationship progress and seeing all the different sorts of things that MUSC seems been putting into place for a number of years, it’s exciting to see this next step. They’re obviously choosing to invest even further into creating LGBTQ inclusive care across their health system.”
Glenn says education is a priority in the role.
Part of the role will focus on providing education, so health care providers are aware of issues affecting LGBTQ people. It will also include efforts between MUSC and employees who identify as LGBTQ.
LGTBQ advocates say some people will avoid seeking medical treatment from fear of being judged or not understood.
Glenn says an AFFA survey revealed that 50 percent of the people they surveyed said their doctors didn’t know their sexual orientation or their gender identity.
“If a provider doesn’t know this basic information...that’s a big piece of someone’s health history and how are they able to really treat them.” Glenn said. “I think a big thing is when people go to see a doctor, and they don’t necessarily feel like the doctor understands them, or knows them really. They’re not asking the questions to give the patients the opportunity to share that information.”
Glenn says he’ll also work to compile of list of healthcare providers recommendations for people to turn to.
Glenn says another area of focus is getting MUSC back on the Human Rights Campaign Healthy Quality Index. It’s a list of health care providers, hospitals and health systems across the country who he says have done a lot of work to make sure that they are up to speed on LGBTQ issues.
“MUSC received that rating several years ago, but we’re going to make sure we’re back on the list, and that we are coming in stronger than we even did in the past,” Glenn said.
