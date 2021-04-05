Missing Lincoln Co. teen last seen getting into truck with unknown person on April 1

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Sixteen-year-old Navaeh Blaze Rollins was last seen around 10:55 p.m. on April 1 when she left her work at the McDonald’s restaurant at 171 N. NC 16 Business Highway in Denver, N.C.
Officials say Rollins possibly got into a gun-metal gray, square-bodied crew cab truck with dark windows and dark rims. The vehicle was possibly a Ford Ranger driven by an unknown individual.
Rollins is described as a white female, 5′8″ tall and 110 lbs. She has long dark hair that has been dyed red. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s work shirt, black silky jacket, black and white tennis shoes, dark gray pants and a blue McDonald’s visor.
Anyone who sees Rollins or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
