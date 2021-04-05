Lincoln Co. man arrested on child sexual assault charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Denver in Lincoln County was arrested after being accused of sex offenses involving children.
The investigation began when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got a report from the Lincoln County Department of Social Services about an alleged sexual assault that occurred between January 1, 2019, and February 25, 2021.
Officials say the victims were interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where they disclosed the incidents they say occurred. Deputies say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Austin Jade Tucker, knew the victims.
Tucker was arrested on Saturday at his home, where investigators say the offenses happened. He is charged with two counts each of felony indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse by a sexual act and one count of felony statutory sex offence with a child.
After being taken before a Lincoln County magistrate, Tucker was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.