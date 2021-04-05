Vaccine group 5 in N.C. opens on Wednesday: What to do if you still need an appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vaccine eligibility opens up to the general public in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Group 5 includes anyone age 16 and up for the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 and up for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson one dose shot.
Persistence and patience is what it is going to take for everyone to be able to sign up for the vaccine.
Supply is going up, but finding an appointment still takes a little bit of strategy.
Mecklenburg County Public Health announced that beginning Wednesday, April 7th new appointments will open each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
But the appointments typically go quickly.
Dr. Martez Prince at Premier Pharmacy said planning is key.
He suggests you call or check online at every vaccine provider in your area, and get on a waiting list.
Most of these smaller pharmacies and health care groups end up getting more vaccines than they initially anticipated, so you could get your shot sooner if you’re on their radar.
He also said you should check for appointments daily.
Premier Pharmacy is expecting 300 first doses this week, but in reality, could get even more.
“We usually ask everyone to register with the different facilities and we send out a mass communication that lets everyone know that we just released 200 or 300 appointments,” Dr. Prince said. “Those usually fill up pretty quickly but it’s best that you’re on that notification.”
DR. Prince said there is no shame in getting on the registration list at multiple locations, but if you do end up making an appointment, and getting in elsewhere sooner, it’s important that you cancel the slot you are not using.
Dr. Prince also said if you do not have internet access you can call vaccine providers in your area instead.
To request to join the registration list, call Premier Pharmacy at 704-496-9182 or click here.
To check for appointments in your area, click here.
