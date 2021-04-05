Easter Sunday takes on new meaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the Charlotte-area Sunday, Easter services were held both in-person and virtually.
Services this year marked a stark difference from 2020 when the pandemic first began.
“The celebration of Easter is about the hope of eternal horizon that shines upon us and in many ways got us through the darkness of the past year...a very long lent if you will,” said Msgr. Patrick Winslow, chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte.
An Easter mass service was held outdoors at the Charlotte Catholic High School football stadium for St. Matthew Catholic Church members.
COVID-19 protocols were still in place with social distancing, mask-wearing and a capacity limit.
This Easter Sunday there was a new meaning for parishioners.
“Easter Sunday aligns beautifully in this moment where we find ourselves. We are all excited as the vaccine emerges, putting a hopeful path forward and the message of Easter is full of hope,” Winslow added.
While services were held in-person for the first time in months at the stadium, some churches decided to remain virtual.
St. Paul Baptist Church, located in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, held services online -- something they’ve been doing through the pandemic.
Through the praise and worship, there was a message to teach.
“How to live as far as Christ would have us to live in this new reality and allow for us in this moment to experience a sense of resurrection and newness,” said Pastor Robert Scott.
Scott added that he will be judicious in deciding when to allow members back inside the church -- weighing health information with the number of churchgoers vaccinated.
He said the pandemic has allowed people to see the need for the church and to teach the workings of God outside of the building.
“One of the things this pandemic has empowered us to do is to go beyond, with greater intentionality, the four walls of the church,” he said.
